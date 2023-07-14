Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans 'Salam Alaikum' in Al Nassr video

The Portugal star's warm gesture has won many hearts, with users praising him in comments to the widely shared Twitter video

After completing his extended summer break, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. Upon his return to the team, the Portuguese superstar decided to greet his fans with a “Salam Alaikum”.

Sharing a video on Twitter where Ronaldo can be seen in the club’s colours, Al Nassr wrote “Here he is”, along with the goat emoji that is often used to describe sportspersons as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s warm gesture won hearts, and the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was praised by many in comments. His fans stressed that Ronaldo is the greatest of all time.

From the iconic “Siu” to his “calm down” gesture to silence the Camp Nou crowd in Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo’s unique style of celebrating a goal has often hit the headlines. Earlier this year in May, Ronaldo was seen doing a Sajdah – the act of low-bowing often performed by Muslims – to celebrate a goal.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, surrounded by his Al Nassr teammates, celebrated with the gesture after scoring a vital goal against Al Shabab in a Saudi Pro League win.

Liverpool and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah has often been seen performing the Sajdah after scoring goals.

Al Nassr players are currently taking part in a pre-season training camp in Portugal. Ronaldo could not feature in his side’s last pre-season friendly match against Portuguese side FC Alverca but that did not create much trouble for Al Nassr. The Riyadh-based outfit secured a comfortable 2-0 victory on Tuesday. In their next friendly fixture, Al Nassr will be up against another Portuguese team SC Farense on Saturday.

Having joined Al Nassr last season, Cristiano Ronaldo has till now found the back of the net 14 times for the Saudi football club. In the last season of the Saudi domestic league, the 38-year-old recorded 14 goals and two assists.

