Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo booked for 'WWE-inspired' headlock in Al Nassr's losing match against Al Hilal

The Portuguese striker wasn't able to score at all: He had a goal disallowed for offside and, after he was awarded a penalty six minutes later, the decision was reversed

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 5:53 PM

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines during Al Nassr's match against Al Hilal on Tuesday — but not because he scored a hat trick. In fact, his team suffered a brutal loss 2-0.

What Netizens are now feasting on is a clip of Ronaldo wrestling Al Hilal's Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock. The WWE-style 'attack' appeared to have come out of CR7's frustration as the vital face-off wasn't going in Al Nassr's favour.

Here's how the 'wrestling' scene unfolded on the football pitch:

The shocking headlock got Ronaldo a yellow card in the 57th minute of the clash. Though some spectators believed he should have received a harsher punishment.

It could be one of the 'weirdest' clips of the striker in his stellar career, and the Twitterverse didn't mince their words, reacting with memes and jokes.

"WWE should sign Cristiano Ronaldo, what a finisher," one quipped.

Here's what another said: "UFC / WWE vibes from Cristiano Ronaldo. Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Nakamura, Edge, RVD, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns even Isreal Adesanya etc would all be proud of this move."

Al Nassr's loss was a big blow to its captain — who was upstaged by another former Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo, with two goals that led Al Hilal to victory.

The Portuguese striker, on the other hand, wasn't able to score at all. Worse, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside in the 77th minute, and after he was awarded a penalty six minutes later, the video assistant referee reversed the decision.

He was later taunted as he left the field with Al Hilal fans waving Lionel Messi shirts.

Portugal striker Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr on a lucrative deal last January and scored eight goals in his first five games but he has been unable to sustain that pace.

(With inputs from Reuters)

