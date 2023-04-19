Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo booked for 'WWE-inspired' headlock in Al Nassr's losing match against Al Hilal

Fast bowler Haris Rauf took career best figures of 4-18
Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines during Al Nassr's match against Al Hilal on Tuesday — but not because he scored a hat trick. In fact, his team suffered a brutal loss 2-0.
What Netizens are now feasting on is a clip of Ronaldo wrestling Al Hilal's Gustavo Cuellar to the ground in a headlock. The WWE-style 'attack' appeared to have come out of CR7's frustration as the vital face-off wasn't going in Al Nassr's favour.
Here's how the 'wrestling' scene unfolded on the football pitch:
The shocking headlock got Ronaldo a yellow card in the 57th minute of the clash. Though some spectators believed he should have received a harsher punishment.
It could be one of the 'weirdest' clips of the striker in his stellar career, and the Twitterverse didn't mince their words, reacting with memes and jokes.
"WWE should sign Cristiano Ronaldo, what a finisher," one quipped.
Here's what another said: "UFC / WWE vibes from Cristiano Ronaldo. Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Nakamura, Edge, RVD, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns even Isreal Adesanya etc would all be proud of this move."
Al Nassr's loss was a big blow to its captain — who was upstaged by another former Manchester United forward, Odion Ighalo, with two goals that led Al Hilal to victory.
The Portuguese striker, on the other hand, wasn't able to score at all. Worse, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside in the 77th minute, and after he was awarded a penalty six minutes later, the video assistant referee reversed the decision.
He was later taunted as he left the field with Al Hilal fans waving Lionel Messi shirts.
Portugal striker Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr on a lucrative deal last January and scored eight goals in his first five games but he has been unable to sustain that pace.
(With inputs from Reuters)
ALSO READ:
Fast bowler Haris Rauf took career best figures of 4-18
The Saudi representatives have reportedly made a request to allow Indian players to play in the new League
Reports in the German media said that Mané struck Sané in the face while they were in the locker room after Tuesday's Champions League loss to Manchester City
The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January
Eight members of the New Zealand squad have not travelled to Pakistan due to their commitments with the ongoing IPL
The Frenchman was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad
He will miss one match and will not be in the squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday