Watch: British woman displays jaw-dropping football skills to set Guinness record

Liv Cooke, wearing a Barcelona football club jersey, came up with 76 sit-down alternating crossovers to create the new record

Photo: Instagram/guinnessworldrecords

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 4:15 PM

Liv Cooke, a 24-year-old freestyle football champion from the United Kingdom, has set a seventh Guinness World Record, having completed most sit-down alternating crossovers with a football in order to achieve this incredible feat.

She performed unique crossovers with a football on a cruise ship. Cooke, wearing a Barcelona football club jersey, came up with 76 sit-down alternating crossovers to create the new record. The official Instagram handle of the Guinness World Records shared a video of Cooke’s record-breaking performance. “Most sit down alternating crossovers with a football in 30 secs (female) 76 by Liv Cooke,” read the post.

Cooke, who is from Lancashire in the UK, told the BBC that creating the new world record was indeed “amazing” but motivating the young ones was her “most important” achievement.

Cooke used to play for the Blackburn Rovers team in England but she had a long injury layoff when she was 14. She ended up being away from the game for seven months.

Cooke said that the injury broke her heart but nothing could beat her indomitable spirit. "Probably on the three to four-month mark, I was in my garden sat in a position that didn't hurt my back, trying to keep the ball up and without knowing. That was the start of my freestyle journey. I didn't even realise I was freestyling at the time. I was learning one trick, and then another and I just became obsessed with progressing and by the time I was fit to go back into football, I had absolutely fallen in love with football,” Cooke told the BBC.

Cooke surpassed Laura Biondo's record for the "most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female).” Biondo had set her record at the DRV PNK Stadium, in Florida. The Venezuelan succeeded in completing 62 sit-down football crossovers on October 13, 2021.

READ MORE: