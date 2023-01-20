Watch: Best moments of Ronaldo and friends Messi, Mbappe on pitch during Saudi thriller

These heartwarming occasions have been a delight for fans to witness as the star returns to the field

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently been making headlines ever since Saudi Club Al Nassr bid for the legend, and he quit Manchester United.

Last evening, the star played his first match from the Riyadh Season Team and was put up against Messi in PSG. Fans were in for an exciting match as Ronaldo and Messi faced each other in possibly their last match together.

Here are some of the best moments from yesterday's match:

1. Mbappe checking up on Ronaldo

The game is often known for its ruthlessness, however, in a heartwarming moment, Mbappe checked if Ronaldo was okay after he was bruised.

The PSG player lightly touched Ronaldo's face, checking if he was hurt badly.

The two go way back, as the now PSG forward met the football star during his childhood. He has earlier said that he used to idolise the football star.

2. Ramos and Ronaldo cracking up before the match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were seen sharing a light-hearted moment before the match when they shared a laugh.

Ronaldo seems to be saying something to Ramos, immediately after which they laugh as Ramos fiddles with his earring.

3. Messi, Ronaldo share a hug

Rivals in the game, the two players seem to have a warm camaraderie as they are seen sharing a hug pre and post-match.

In the video below, Ronaldo is seen hugging Mbappe and Messi after the the match in sportsmanship.

Ronaldo even shared an Instagram post featuring Messi, with both in a side-hug. Fans have shared the image widely online and have

While the match may not have much lasting significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.

In an action-packed first half at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, goals from Messi and Marquinhos were cancelled out by a Ronaldo brace, while PSG's Juan Bernat was sent off for a lunging tackle on Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari.

