Watch: Barcelona fans chant Lionel Messi's name at Real Madrid match amid talks of striker's PSG exit

Besides Barça, Saudi-based football clubs like Al Hilal are reportedly making grand offers to sign the Argentine hero

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 11:59 AM

Lionel Messi has been tipped for an emotional return to Barcelona ever since he left the club in August 2021. This reunion has once again become a major talking point amid the star striker’s uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

There is no official word yet on Messi’s return to the Catalan giants but ardent Barcelona fans seem to have cleared their stance. Fans present at Camp Nou on Wednesday night to witness the encounter against Real Madrid were heard chanting Messi’s name during the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The incident took place in the 10th minute of the fixture. Some fans were spotted wearing Messi’s iconic No. 10 Barcelona jersey.

It has been reported that Messi’s future at PSG is uncertain. The 35-year-old has failed to win the much-coveted Champions League for PSG since joining the Paris giants in 2021. After representing Les Parisians in 29 matches, Messi has found the back of the net 65 times. In 2023 so far, the Argentine superstar has netted six goals in 13 matches for PSG across all competitions.

Messi’s contract with PSG will end after this season. His representatives and PSG officials have held talks over his contract extension but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement. According to multiple media reports, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could leave the club during the summer transfer window.

With a PSG extension now 'unlikely', Messi has received a grand offer from Saudi Arabia-based football club Al Hilal. He has reportedly been offered a deal worth £350 million a year to join Al Hilal.

