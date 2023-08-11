Watch: Arab star Mo Salah, City manager Guardiola reveal their goal celebration moves for new season

Legendary Italian jockey has chosen the event as part of his farewell tour before he retires from the saddle at the end of the year
After an anxious wait, the most popular football league — the English Premier League — is upon us with the clubs yet again resuming the battle for the prestigious titile.
But before a ball was kicked in anger, players and managers from of some of the clubs revealed their 'goal celebrations,' or should we say 'moves' which they came up with for the season.
Right from Manchester City's treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola to Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who plies his trade with Aston Villa, City's Erling Haaland, Tottenham's Son Heung-min, and of course, our very own Arab star Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, to name a few, served up their moves.
And it made for some amazing and hilarious viewing.
Watch it here.
