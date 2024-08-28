Uruguay's Nunez gets five-game international ban for Copa brawl

The Scotsman has also qualified for this week’s Tour Championship on the PGA Tour – the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings
Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has been banned for five international matches while several other players were also suspended for their involvement in clashes with fans following Uruguay's Copa America loss to Colombia in July, South American soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.
Rodrigo Bentancur was banned for four games, while Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, and Mathias Olivera each received three-game suspensions.
After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in the Copa semifinal, Uruguay players climbed into the stands and exchanged blows with opposition fans.
Uruguay captain Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.
The Uruguay FA was also fined $20,000, and 11 players in total were sanctioned for their involvement in the brawl. Nunez was fined $20,000, Bentancur $16,000, and Araujo, Olivera, and Gimenez $12,000 each.
The players will have to serve their suspensions in Uruguay's next official matches in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
They face Paraguay in Montevideo and Venezuela in Maturin in September; Peru (away) and Ecuador (home) in October; Colombia (home) and Brazil (away) in November.
ALSO READ:
The Scotsman has also qualified for this week’s Tour Championship on the PGA Tour – the final event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Rankings
Juventus delivered another brilliant performance to move to the top of the standings
Captain Suzann Pettersen’s squad hope to win the biennial trophy for the fourth consecutive edition
The Solheim Cup will be played from Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville
The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm, offering attendees a full day of engagement and discovery
Former Dubai Desert Classic winner Jose Coceres and Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev are among big names in the draw
Riyan Malhan became the first player from the UAE and West Asia to win a medal at Asian championships
The tournament offers a $100 million purse while the winner will earn $25 million and be declared the FedExCup champion