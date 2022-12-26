United's Maguire on course to return for Forest game

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire is expected to return to the squad for Tuesday's Premier League game at home to Nottingham Forest after missing the last match due to illness, the club said on Monday.
England international Maguire missed United's 2-0 win over Burnley last week which sealed their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.
"We had some problems with illness like Harry Maguire, but he was back on the training pitch (on Friday) so I'm happy with that," manager Erik ten Hag told the club media.
Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez and France's Raphael Varane are unavailable because they are yet to return after playing in the World Cup final.
Ten Hag said the rest of the United players who played in Qatar were in good spirits.
"(They had) massive impressions there, but now they are back, and you feel their energy. They are looking forward to the restart (of the Premier League)," he said.
"Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there but we hope on their comeback (soon)," he added.
United are fifth in the standings on 26 points after 14 matches, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game more.
ALSO READ:
A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena