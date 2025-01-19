United suffer 3-1 loss to Brighton; Forest beat Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh celebrates after Kaoru Mitoma scores their second goal. — Reuters

Manchester United endured a miserable 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday after visiting winger Yankuba Minteh scored one goal and created another, with the hosts not helped by a howler from goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter were also on the scoresheet in the second half for Brighton, who also had a goal from Joao Pedro ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty for United to level the score at 1-1 at halftime but, after Brighton took the lead for the second time, Onana spilled a routine gather from a low cross into the box, allowing Rutter to tap home the loose ball.

Brighton climb to ninth place with 34 points, four points off the top four. United are 13th on 26 also from 22 games.

Brighton have won in six of their last seven league games with United and on their last three visits to Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest's remarkable campaign continued with a 3-2 win over struggling Southampton on Sunday but they had to survive a late onslaught before securing the win to move level on points with second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

The victory puts third-placed Forest on 44 points, six points off leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand, while Southampton remain rooted to the bottom with six points.

Everton's blistering first-half display secured a 3-2 win over a woeful Tottenham Hotspur side as David Moyes earned his first victory since returning for a second spell as manager at Goodison Park on Sunday, piling more misery on the visitors.