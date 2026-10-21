'Unbelievable' Foden back in the groove with treble in Man City rout

Enzo Maresca said Phil Foden provided evidence that his prolonged slump might finally be over with a hat trick in Manchester City's 5-1 rout of AEK Athens in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After struggling badly over the last two seasons, England playmaker Foden could be on the brink of a long-awaited renaissance after his sublime display at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been a trying period for the 26-year-old, who has admitted suffering with mental health issues.

Foden fell out of favour with former City boss Pep Guardiola and hadn't scored for 10 months prior to his goal in Saturday's Premier League win against Ipswich.

This season has been another turbulent experience for Foden, who was sent off in City's win at Manchester United and had been forced to battle for a place in Maresca's staring line-up.

Taking advantage of injuries that left Erling Haaland on the bench against AEK and sidelined Antoine Semenyo for eight weeks, Foden starred on the left wing before switching to the 'false nine' role as the focal point of City's attack.

"It is good news for me because you know he is doing well and this is what we want for many reasons," City boss Maresca said.

"First of all, because he is a top player and we know that. Happy for him, but also happy for the team that we have one more weapon that we can use."

Foden's hat-trick will surely have caught England manager Thomas Tuchel's eye as he prepares to pick his squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain in November.

Long heralded as one of England's brightest talents, Foden was left out of his country's World Cup squad earlier this year in a damning sign of his fall from grace.

Having ended his run without a goal in the Champions League since November 2025, Foden now has to produce nights like this on a regular basis to earn the trust of Maresca and Tuchel.

'Slowly but surely'

Rico Lewis delivered the assists for Foden's first two goals and the right-back hailed his friend and former youth academy colleague's prodigious talent.

"Phil is an unbelievable player. When I first came into the first team, I was closest with him," Lewis said.

"I almost wanted to be him when I was coming up. To be able to play with him now, five years down the line and assist him and see how well he's still doing, is amazing."

Foden's dazzling contribution against the out-classed Greeks wasn't limited to his treble.

He also teed up Rayan Cherki for City's third goal with a typically smooth pass.

Finally playing with a smile on his face again, Foden said: "I enjoyed that a lot. The lads were great.

"Probably the second goal was my favourite, the way it went in. Delighted to score goals. I am a forward, so I have to keep scoring and helping the team. It's good for my confidence."

Foden acknowledged his substantial loss of form as he discussed his belief that a brighter future is within his grasp.

"Slowly, but surely. Still got a long way to go, but I am going in the right direction," he said.

"Scoring along the way definitely helps. I want to keep working hard and keep being the best I can for the manager and the team.

"When I changed into that false nine role I enjoyed it a lot. Really enjoyed that role tonight."

Foden is rarely been a vocal leader but he believes playing with several of City's youngsters in Maresca's much-changed team against AEK forced him to play with more maturity.

"Trying to help them the best I can with the captains. Try (to) help the young ones, and it shows the trust the manager has," he said.

It might only have been baby steps against AEK, but Foden is finally on the road to redemption.