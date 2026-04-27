Ugly scenes in Spain as goalkeepers sent off for punching brawl

Ignoring the run of play, Andrada approached Pulido and struck him in the face with his right hand, sparking chaotic scenes eight minutes into stoppage time

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 12:16 PM
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Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada was sent off for punching Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in a fiery Spanish second division clash on Sunday that descended into a mass brawl, with Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez dismissed for punching Andrada.

Zaragoza's Dani Tasende was also dismissed after a VAR review of the brawl.

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With tensions simmering in a relegation scrap, Argentine Andrada lost his composure moments before the final whistle. Ignoring the run of play, he approached Pulido and struck him in the face with his right hand, sparking chaotic scenes eight minutes into stoppage time.

It was an ugly flashpoint in a match already short on finesse and heavy on nerves, and could carry serious consequences for the goalkeeper.

Huesca manager Jose Luis did not attempt to defend the scenes.

"It's hard to explain; I think it's a complete loss of control. I can put myself in their shoes, given what was at stake and all. But it's unjustifiable. It's just that I don't know what to do or how to stop it; a brawl breaks out," he said.

"It's ugly; this was supposed to be a celebration of Aragonese football. I'd like people to talk about the match, even though it was ugly, with little play but a lot of hard work."

Oscar Sielva's goal secured a 1-0 win for Huesca, lifting them to 36 points in 19th place, while Zaragoza remain second-bottom on 35.

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