European football body maintains boycott of Fifa World Cups

European football's governing body UEFA said they would maintain their boycott of the men's and women's World Cups on Thursday despite Fifa withdrawing the plan to open up their competitions to private investment.

"UEFA's associations were very clear about the conditions attached to their non participation in Fifa competitions," read their statement

"First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again.

"These conditions have not been met."