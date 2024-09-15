UAE's Al Ain FC begin title defence in new-look Asian Champions League

Al Ain's Argentine coach Hernan Crespo raises the trophy after the UAE club won the Asian Champions League final against Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on May 25, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 1:23 PM

UAE club Al Ain launch the defence of their continental title against Qatar's Al Sadd on Monday as Hernan Crespo's side usher in a new higher-stakes era of regional club football with the revamped Asian Champions League Elite.

Crespo's side will be determined to hit the ground running on Monday Al Sadd despite the UAE domestic season still in its infancy stage.

While the Emirati club started their season with four points from two matches, history is against them as they are winless against sides from Qatar in their last six games on the continental stage.

Al Sadd, however, will go into the tie having lost 3-1 to Umm Salal on Friday in the Qatar Stars League, their second defeat in four matches.

The reigning Qatar champions have also not won their last five opening matches on the continental stage, with four of them ending in draws.

Al Ain defeated Yokohama F Marinos in May in the last final played under the previous format, with the new edition featuring a field trimmed to 24 participants from 40 and chasing a potential first prize that has tripled to $12 million.

The long-standing group phase, used in various forms since 2002, has been abandoned in favour of a new Swiss League system which splits the clubs into 12-team east and west Asian leagues, with each to play eight group games starting from Monday.

The league phase will continue until early February, with schedules determined by a computer-assisted draw held in Kuala Lumpur last month.

The first eight finishers in each league will advance to the knockout rounds, which will be played in March before the action moves into a centralised phase in Saudi Arabia for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final, which will be held on May 4.

Al Ain overcame the odds to win last year's competition ahead of the newly enriched club sides of Saudi Arabia, with Crespo masterminding victories over big-spending Al-Nassr — home to Cristiano Ronaldo — and Al Hilal in their run to the final.

The Emiratis will meet both of those clubs again in the league phase of the 2024-25 edition, as well as a third Saudi side, Al Ahli, and Qatar's Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan, Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and Iraq's Al Shorta.