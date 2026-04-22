UAE football body backs Shabab Al Ahli after controversial AFC semi-final defeat

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has thrown its full support behind Shabab Al Ahli after the club's controversial exit from the AFC Champions League Elite. The association urged the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to ensure fairness in officiating across its competitions.

In a statement, the UAEFA said that it would stand firmly behind Shabab Al Ahli in any steps the club takes to safeguard its rights, after UAE club's its semi‑final defeat to Japan’s Machida Zelvia at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The Association urged the AFC to appoint qualified refereeing teams at both club and national‑team levels and to keep pace with development witnessed by football worldwide across organisational, technical, and refereeing aspects, to guarantee fairness for all participants.

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Shabab Al Ahli match ends in controversy

UAE's Shabab Al Ahli were knocked out of the AFC Champions League Elite after losing 1‑0 to Machida Zelvia in the penultimate stage. The result ended the UAE side’s hopes of becoming champions of Asia, but the manner of their defeat sparked uproar.

The Emirati club believed the match should have gone into extra time after a dramatic equaliser in the 92nd minute was disallowed. Shabab Al Ahli players and officials were adamant that the goal should have stood, and their protests intensified following the final whistle.

Unusual VAR intervention

The controversy centred around an unusual VAR review, which was triggered by a substitution instead of a foul or offside. Referee Shaun Evans first allowed Guilherme Bala’s impressive solo goal, but after checking VAR, he changed his decision and ruled out the goal, leaving the UAE team shocked.

The decision proved to be the final flashpoint in an already tense encounter.

Shabab Al Ahli players immediately raised the issue, arguing with the referee after the disallowed goal, and then confronted the Australian official again at the final whistle. Things got heated, and Evans required a police escort to leave the field after being surrounded by angry Shabab Al Ahli players.

UAEFA affirmed support

In its statement, the UAEFA stressed that protecting the rights of Emirati clubs remains a priority and confirmed it would support Shabab Al Ahli in all relevant forums regarding the match against Machida Zelvia.

The Football Association also expressed its strong solidarity with the Dubai-based club, which was aiming to continue its journey in the tournament and possessed all the components of success and achievement.