UAE youngsters enjoy match-day experience at Etihad Stadium

The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
Four young players from the Talented Player Programme at City Football Schools in the UAE enjoyed a match-day experience in Manchester City's Premier League clash against Arsenal on April 26.
Invited to be player escorts by Manchester City player Rodri, the four players — Mohammad, Kais, Mohammad and Itqan — travelled to Manchester ahead of the fixture and enjoyed a training session at the academy and a tour of the Etihad Stadium before walking out with the players and enjoying the top of the table clash.
“To be at the Etihad Stadium was one of the best experiences of my life and to do so with my friends from the City Football School programmes was an opportunity that I am grateful for and one that I will never forget," Mohammad said.
"Being able to train at the City Football Academy alongside so many other talented players has also really inspired me to train even harder once back in Abu Dhabi."
e&, global investment and technology group, has been Manchester City FC’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009. It partnered with City Football Schools last year to support the Talented Player Programme.
The programme aims to provide a platform for young footballers aged 11-16 across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Launched in 2019, the programme helps fulfil the potential of footballers and provides guidance from expert coaches from City Football Schools.
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles
Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia also quit last week amid growing punishments for golfers participating in the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit
With only five points between him and Novak Djokovic Alcaraz will claim the top spot in the next set of rankings even if he loses in the first round at Rome
Swiss great fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open with a hip injury
Arsenal moved back to one point behind City, which has a game in hand
Erica Herman contends she was forced to sing a non-disclosure agreement regarding their relationship or risk losing her job at his restaurant