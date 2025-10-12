UAE vs Qatar: Ticket registration begins; 8% of seats allocated for Emirates fans

The UAE Football Association (Uaefa) said that a specific mechanism was put in place for booking tickets for the upcoming World Cup qualifier match against Qatar.

After an exciting 2-1 win over Oman on Saturday, the Whites are set to face Qatar in Doha on Tuesday in hopes of a win that will guarantee the UAE's qualification for next year's World Cup.

For the Qatar match, eight per cent of the stadium’s capacity has been allocated to the UAE national team supporters, the Ueafa announced, adding that there will be a limited number of tickets available.

Online registration for the tickets opened today, Sunday, at 8pm UAE time 7pm, Doha time.

The Association also noted that fans who are unable to obtain match tickets should head to the Sheraton Hotel (Majlis Hall) or the Radisson Blu Hotel (Joanna Hall) to watch the game, which will take place at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Sadd Club.

On match day, fans will be welcomed starting 5.30pm. Ueafa has also provided cheering materials for the Whites' fans.

According to current Group A standings in the World Cup Asian qualifiers, the UAE lead the table with three points and Qatar and Oman are tied on one point each.

The UAE will earn a direct berth for the 2026 Fifa World Cup if they avoid defeat against Qatar.

A draw will be good enough for the UAE, while the Qataris need a win to advance to next year’s World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.