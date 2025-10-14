  • search in Khaleej Times
Where to watch UAE vs Qatar live; some spots offer screens for free

The spirit is electric as UAE fans quickly filled the seats reserved for the Whites' fans, which amount to eight per cent of the stadium's capacity

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 12:45 PM

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

After UAE's stunning defeat against Oman on October 11, all attention is on their match with Qatar today. A victory or a draw at this stage would mean a ticket to the 2026 Fifa World Cup, a dream that the nation has cherished for 35 long years.

As UAE have yet to lose a match since Cosmin Olaroiu began his stint as the head coach in April this year, hopes are running high. The spirit is electric as UAE fans quickly filled the seats reserved for the Whites' fans, which amount to eight per cent of the stadium's capacity.

Today, fans will be welcomed starting 5.30pm for the game which kicks off at 9pm UAE time. UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has also provided cheering materials for the Whites' fans.

For those who were unable to obtain match tickets, large screens at venues across the Emirates will offer a viewing experience:

  • The Kana Cafe in Al Manara, and Dubai Motor City

  • Belgian Cafe

  • Vox Cinemas

  • Cinemacity

  • Arabian Centre

Meanwhile, UAE football association announced that Emirati fans can watch the match for free in reserved screens at:

  • Radisson Blu Hotel (Jawana Hall)

  • Sheraton Hotel (Majlis Hall)