UAE to face Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine in Asian Cup

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July this year, will run from January 12 to February 10 in Qatar

The UAE have been placed in Group C at the Asian Cup football tournament which will be held in Qatar in January next year.

The Whites will face Iran, Hong Kong and Palestine in its group.

Meanwhile, host and defending champion Qatar will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A.

Qatar, who won the title for the first time when the tournament was held in the UAE in 2019, will open its defence on Jan. 12 against the Lebanese in Group A.

Japan, winner of the competition on a record four occasions and who was runner-up four years ago, has been drawn in Group D to face Indonesia, Iraq and Vietnam, currently led by former Japan coach Philippe Troussier.

Group B will feature 2015 champion Australia alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India.

South Korea will be looking to claim the title for the first time since 1960 and face Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in Group E and Saudi Arabia, who won the most recent of its three titles in 1996, meet Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman in Group F.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be played in June and July this year, will run from January 12 to February 10 and is being held in Qatar after original host China stood down due to the country's Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Asian Cup Qatar 2023 draw:

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman