UAE launch Gulf Cup campaign with 4-0 win over Yemen

Giménez scored twice and Luanzinho added another as the UAE began their Gulf Cup campaign with a commanding victory over Yemen in Jeddah on Thursday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 24 Sept 2026, 11:32 PM
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The UAE began their Arabian Gulf Cup campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Yemen at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday.

The Whites were too strong for the Yemenis in the Group B clash as Giménez, the Argentina-born attacking midfielder, scored two goals in each half of the match.

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Nader Sahal of Yemen scored an own goal in the 36th minute to give the UAE a 2-0 lead.

Luanzinho, the Brazil-born Sharjah Club midfielder, scored the UAE’s third goal in the fourth minute of first-half injury time before Giménez found the net again in the 51st minute to complete an emphatic win for the former champions.

The UAE will face defending champions Bahrain in their next game on September 27 before ending their group campaign against Qatar on September 30.

Hosts Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Kuwait are competing in Group A of the regional tournament.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals.

Both semifinals will take place on October 3, while the final is scheduled for October 6.

The UAE have won the Gulf Cup twice, with the first title coming on home soil in 2007 and the second in 2013, when they won in Bahrain.

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