UAE footballer Omar Abdulrahman 'Amoory' announces retirement at 34

Omar Abdulrahman, one of the greatest footballers in the UAE history, announced his retirement on Thursday after a glittering 17-year career. The Al Ain FC legend, affectionately known as Amoory, was playing for Dubai club Al Wasl until last year.

Taking to social media, the player made his announcement to his fans. “Today, with love and gratitude, I announce my retirement from football, after a beautiful journey that spanned years filled with challenges and achievements. It was a career built through hard work and the support of loyal people,” wrote the 34 year old.

Omar went on to thank the President of Al Ain Club, for which he made his senior debut during the 2008–09 season.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Al Ain Club, for his trust and great support throughout my career. I also thank Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Derei, Nasser bin Thaloub Al Derei, and Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi for their constant support and encouragement.

“I want to thank Al Ain Club for their support throughout the years I spent in this great institution — years filled with championships and achievements that played a major role in the rise of Omar in the sports scene,” he added.

A gifted winger, Omar played 72 matches for the UAE in international football and helped the team finish third in the 2015 Asian Cup with his playmaking skills.

Omar, who had also played for the youth system of Al Hilal Club before joining Al Ain Club, showed his gratitude. “I also thank Al Hilal Club and its fans for the short period I spent there. I had wished to leave a big mark at this club, but this is what Allah has destined, and praise be to Him in all circumstances,” he wrote.

“I cherish every moment I spent with the clubs I represented: Al Jazira, Shabab Al Ahli, and Al Wasl — each club holds a special place in my heart and a mark in my career. Thank you all. And from the heart, thank you to the loyal fans who have always been my support and greatest motivation. Your love and encouragement were the secret behind my persistence and performance. Today, I close this beautiful chapter of my life and begin a new journey...”