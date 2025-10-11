Watch: Sea of UAE fans take to Doha streets ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ahead of today’s 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Oman, Emirati fans gathered in Doha to cheer for the UAE national team. The match tonight in Doha will kick off at 9:15pm UAE time at Hamad bin Jassim Stadium in Al Sadd Club.

Thousands of UAE fans arrived in the Qatari capital to support the team as they hope for a World Cup appearance after a 35-year wait. Tickets for the match are already sold out.

Videos on social media show fans gathered on streets, cheering out loud, singing patriotic songs and waving the UAE flag on Friday night. The 'UAE national football team fans' account shared videos of fans gathered in Souq Waqif in Doha. Take a look:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) had announced earlier this month that it would provide five private planes to transport Emirati fans to Doha for the national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against Oman.

These efforts come as part of the community campaign titled "A Homeland's Dream" launched by the UAE Football Association to support the 'Whites' in their journey to the Asian play-offs for the 2026 World Cup.

Moreover, e& announced 2GB of free roaming data for those travelling to Doha to support the Emirates' football team.

The UAE national team made history in the 1990 World Cup by earning a place in the finals for the first time.

The UAE now have a big chance of ending their 35-year wait for a World Cup appearance by winning Group A of the fourth round of the Asian World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

The top team in this group will earn a direct spot at next year’s World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

UAE will play Oman tonight before taking on Qatar in their last game on October 14. They are now just two wins away from earning their spot at next year’s global showpiece.