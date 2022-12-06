UAE: Football club fined Dh500,000 for registering underage players

The UAEFA's disciplinary committee also penalised another club after one of its board members was found to have put the association in bad light

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Dec 2022, 5:24 PM

The Ittihad Kalba Club has been fined Dh500,000 by the Disciplinary Committee of the UAE Football Association for registering underage players with false documents.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Committee headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti decided to punish Ittihad Kalba Club and obliged it to pay the fine related to the club registering players under the legal age.

In a statement on its official website, the Association said, "The Disciplinary Committee decided in the referral received from the Players’ Status and Transfers Committee against the defendant, the Ittihad Kalba Club, and related to the club’s registration of players under the legal age with incorrect documents."

The Committee approved that Ittihad Kalba Club lost its match against Al-Nasr Club in the President’s Cup (5-0), due to the participation of a player who is not legally entitled to participate.

The Disciplinary Committee also issued a warning to Al-Wehda Club and fined it Dh10,000 due to the exposure of one of its affiliates, Abdul Basit Al-Hammadi, a member of the Board of Directors of Al-Wehda Football Club in the club, for insulting the Football Association and its committees through social media platforms.

The disciplinary committee was chaired by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, with the participation of Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Hassan Al-Shaibani, Salman Al-Taweel and Badr Khamis, members of the committee, and Shadi Medhat.