UAE football body terminates contract of national team coach, staff

The UAE Football Association Board has decided to terminate the contract of the head coach of the national team, Cosmin Olăroiu, and his assistant staff, thanking them for their efforts with the team over the past period.

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The Football Association will announce the new technical staff for the national team in due course, with further details to be shared soon.

Olăroiu had been in the role for just over a year, having been appointed in April 2025 to replace Portugal’s Paulo Bento.

Bento was fired in March 2025 despite a last-gasp win over North Korea in Asia's World Cup qualifiers.