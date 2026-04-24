UAE football body rejects 'unfair' AFC decision after Dubai club's controversial defeat

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) reaffirmed its support for Shabab Al Ahli Club after a key ruling by the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics committee over the club's recent protest stemming from its AFC Champions League semi-final clash.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 23), the UAEFA said it would continue to support the Dubai-based club in any steps it takes to safeguard its rights, while also rejecting what it described as an "unfair decision" by the AFC.

This comes after the AFC committee's dismissal of a complaint filed by Shabab Al Ahli regarding incidents during their semi-final clash against Japan's Machida Zelvia at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on April 21.

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UAE's Shabab Al Ahli were knocked out of the AFC Champions League Elite after a 1‑0 defeat to Machida Zelvia, ending their hopes of becoming champions of Asia. However, the manner of loss sparked widespread controversy.

The Emirati club believed the match should have gone into extra time after a dramatic equaliser in the 92nd minute was disallowed. Shabab Al Ahli players and officials were adamant that the goal should have stood, and their protests intensified following the final whistle.

Unusual VAR intervention

The controversy centred around an unusual VAR review, which was triggered by a substitution instead of a foul or offside. Referee Shaun Evans first allowed Guilherme Bala’s impressive solo goal, but after checking VAR, he changed his decision and ruled out the goal, leaving the UAE team shocked.

The decision proved to be the final flashpoint in an already tense encounter.

Shabab Al Ahli players immediately raised the issue, arguing with the referee after the disallowed goal, and then confronted the Australian official again at the final whistle. Things got heated, and Evans required a police escort to leave the field after being surrounded by angry Shabab Al Ahli players.

In a statement issued on April 22, the UAEFA stressed that protecting the rights of Emirati clubs remains a priority and confirmed it would support Shabab Al Ahli in all relevant forums regarding the match against Machida Zelvia.

The Football Association also expressed its strong solidarity with the Dubai-based club, which was aiming to continue its journey in the tournament and possessed all the components of success and achievement.

(With inputs from Ajanta Paul)