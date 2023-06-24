UAE: Fifa postpones Beach Soccer World Cup to February 2024

The Emirates had submitted its candidacy file to host the tournament last February

Photo: Reuters. For illustrative purposes only.

By WAM Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 6:46 AM

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) decided to organise the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, which is hosted by the UAE, in February 2024 instead of November 2023 as originally intended.

The international football body made this decision during its 24th Council meeting to ensure the smooth flow of its tournaments' annual agenda.

The UAE had submitted its candidacy file to host the tournament last February.

This marks the second time that the UAE hosts the Beach Soccer World Cup after the 2009 edition in Dubai.

ALSO READ: