'We shouldn't have lost': UAE fans unite in support despite heartbreaking Qatar defeat

The final whistle at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium came suddenly, even catching the broadcast directors off guard. As Qatar celebrated their 2-1 victory, securing passage to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, UAE fans across the Emirates were left processing a heartbreaking end to what had been a night of unprecedented national unity and support.

From packed malls to cinema screens showing the match live, the UAE came together in extraordinary fashion. Cinema City and VOX Cinemas, alongside cafes, parks and restaurants, opened their doors around the emirates for public screenings, with crowds of all ages filling seats —families, students, and elders who remembered the 1990s World Cup appearance. Across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, an entire nation paused to dream together.

“Tonight showed what football means to us and how we rally behind the whites,” Hamad Alshehhi told Khaleej Times. “Seeing our grandparents sitting with us and shouting, coming from the office, my younger brothers coming straight from school, everyone united behind our team. That spirit will not disappear with this sad result.”

Despite the 2-1 defeat, with Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi and Ró-Ró finding the net before Sultan Adil Alamiri's late response, UAE supporters emphasised that the dream remains alive. The young team still has a pathway to the World Cup, though the route now becomes more challenging.

“The 35-year wait continues, but the wait isn’t over it’s just longer,” said Yousef AlNaqbi. “Our team is young and talented. Sultan’s goal proved that we have the quality. We have another chance through the playoffs, and our team will be stronger inshallah for this experience.”

The match sparked debate among supporters over officiating decisions and game management. On social media platform X, many questioned several key moments throughout the 105-minute encounter.

“The referees allowed for this to happen, an obvious way to waste time and with multiple fouls and dives that were not accounted for,” said O.A . “We should not have lost this match.”

Abdalla Alkaddeed Almehrzi captured mixed emotions on X: “Clearly, ‘arbitration justice’ was absent so the Qatar national team won... The UAE national team did not appear as we hoped, for reasons beyond their control, so Qatar won. The dream of the homeland has not ended, and every delay has some good in it. Congratulations to our Qatari brothers.”

Fans highlighted contentious moments: an early UAE corner not awarded, inconsistent fouls, and "minimal stoppage time despite long delays".

Yet amid disappointment, UAE fans also extended respect across the Gulf. “Football brings us together, even in competition,” Omar Hashemi said. “Our Qatari neighbors won tonight, and they deserve credit. But this rivalry pushes both nations forward, and we’ll meet again.”

As thousands filed out of cinema screenings and families turned off televisions across the Emirates, the sentiment was remarkably consistent: heartbreak, yes, but not hopelessness. Pride in the fight, belief in the talent, and conviction that the 35-year wait will end.

"This team gave everything tonight," Yousef AlNaqbi told Khaleej Times. "And they'll give everything again when the playoff comes. The dream isn't over. It's just taking the long road home."