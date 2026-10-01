UAE draw with Qatar, set up Gulf Cup semifinal against Oman

The UAE earned a 1-1 draw with two-time Asian champions Qatar in their final Group B game on Wednesday to set up a Gulf Cup semifinal clash with Oman.

Striker Ali Saleh scored the equalizer for the UAE in the fifth minute of first-half injury time after Almoez Ali had put Qatar ahead in the 33rd minute at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The draw ensured the top spot for the UAE with seven points from three matches in Group B, edging second-placed Qatar on goal difference.

While the UAE face Oman in the semifinal on October 3, Qatar will take on hosts Saudi Arabia in the other semifinal on the same day.

The UAE opened their campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Yemen before knocking defending champions Bahrain out with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Winners of the tournament in 2007 and 2013, the UAE are hoping for the perfect result in Jeddah under their new head coach, Zlatko Dalic of Croatia.

Dalic, who famously took Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia before guiding the team to the semifinals at Qatar 2022, is entrusted with the responsibility of ending the UAE’s drought on the biggest stage.

The UAE haven’t qualified for the World Cup since making their only appearance at Italia 1990.

Dalic is now rebuilding the team for the 2030 World Cup, aiming to get the perfect blend of youth and experience.

Now, a Gulf Cup triumph will be a great boost to Dalic’s vision for the World Cup.

But they must overcome Oman in the semifinal for a place in the final on October 6.