Turkish goalkeeper Turkaslan dies in earthquake that killed nearly 10,000

Second division club Malatyaspor announced his passing in a Twitter post on Tuesday

Photo: Twitter

By Stats Perform Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 2:34 PM

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died in Monday's earthquake in his home country, his club Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed.

The 28-year-old played six times for Yeni Malatyaspor and also previously represented fellow Turkish sides Umraniyespor, Osmanlispor, Bugsasspor and Gaziantepspor.

Second division club Malatyaspor announced Turkaslan's passing in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

"Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the club said. "We will not forget you, beautiful person."

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, currently on loan in the Turkish second division with Caykur Rizespor, was among those to pay tribute.

"RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan," he posted on Twitter. "One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they're gone."

More than 7,800 people have died in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake that hit earlier this week.

Former Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu, who plays for Super Lig side Hatayspor, was pulled alive from the rubble of a building he was in.

All football matches in Turkey have been postponed indefinitely amid the humanitarian crisis.

ALSO READ: