Turkey-Syria earthquake: Qatar Cup semifinals ticket sales to be donated to victims

The 7.8 magnitude temblor hit the two neighbouring countries on Monday, causing widespread devastation and loss of life

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 3:09 PM

The Qatar Cup semifinals' ticket sales revenue will be donated to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) confirmed on Wednesday, according to Anadolou Agency.

"The initiative comes from QSL's keenness to play its role in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility and to contribute towards providing a helping hand to the victims and the affected," the league said in a statement.

"Therefore, we invite all fans to participate in it by purchasing tickets and attending matches to support the initiative," QSL added.

The 7.8 magntiude earthquake shook Turkey and Syria, causing buildings to be flattened and widespread loss of life. The death toll is estimated to be over 9,500.

Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan died in the earthquake, his club Yeni Malatyaspor confirmed earlier.

Second division club Malatyaspor announced Turkaslan's passing in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all football matches in Turkey have been postponed indefinitely amid the humanitarian crisis.

ALSO READ: