Turkey stun Euro 2024 hosts Germany, spoil coach Nagelsmann's home debut

Sir Alex Ferguson basks in 'best' racing moment as Spirit Dancer wins $1m Bahrain International Trophy
The legendary former football manager bred the son of Frankel who was claiming his first Group 1 victory in 24 starts
Visitors Turkey shocked Euro 2024 hosts Germany 3-2 in a friendly on Saturday to spoil coach Julian Nagelsmann's home debut after taking the job in September.
The Germans, racing to get a strong team together for next year's tournament on home soil, still have a way to go and their leaking defence remains a major cause for concern.
They made a strong start and took a fifth-minute lead when forward Kai Havertz tapped in a Leroy Sane cutback in front of a sold-out 70,000 crowd.
The visitors made the most of a string of defensive errors to hit back with goals from Ferdi Kadioglu in the 38th minute and 18-year-old former Bayern Munich youth player Kenan Yildiz in first-half stoppage time.
Niclas Fuellkrug levelled three minutes after the restart with a low shot following Florian Wirtz's solo run for his 10th goal in 12 internationals for Germany.
The Turks, who have qualified for Euro 2024, refused to settle for a draw, however, and Salih Ozcan hit the post before they earned a 70th-minute penalty for a hand ball by Havertz which Yusuf Sari converted.
Germany face Austria on Tuesday in another friendly.
The legendary former football manager bred the son of Frankel who was claiming his first Group 1 victory in 24 starts
Pain in Spain for Dubai’s first round leader Kristyna Napoleaova who endures frustrating day to slip to third place
‘Congratulations to the organisers at the DP World Tour - and the JGE agronomy team for making the golf course so good today’
Fellow Dubai based Anirban Lahiri shoots a 67 to make the cut
German topped leading 33 players from 19 Countries at DP World Tour Qualifying School event
Cristofer Bagge delivered the MVP round of the tournament in the November edition at Dubai Hills Golf Club
Nikki Rayment set up OpenRound Golf in Dubai to create opportunities and grow the game
The 27-year-old from Czechia made seven birdies in an opening 66 at Golf Son Muntaner