Fifa World Cup 2026: Trump envoy seeks to replace Iran with Italy

A top envoy to US President Donald Trump has asked Fifa to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The plan is an effort to repair ties between Trump and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the two fell out amid the American president's attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (Fifa president Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I'm an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion," US special envoy Paolo Zampolli told the FT.

The White House, Fifa, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Italy suffered a shock in March after the national team missed out on the World Cup for the third time in a row following a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

Iran qualified for a fourth successive World Cup last year but after the start of the war requested that Fifa move the team's three group matches from the U.S. to Mexico.

Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on a visit to an Iran squad training camp in Turkey last month that all matches would take place as scheduled, while offering the team help with preparations for the tournament.

"We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we are obedient to the decisions of the authorities," Iranian football federation (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj told reporters at a pro-government rally in Tehran on Wednesday.

"For now, the decision is for the national team to be fully prepared for the World Cup."

The decision on which country would come in if the Iranian government withdrew the team lies in the hands of Fifa, which under Article Six of the World Cup regulations is at liberty to call up any nation it chooses to fill the vacancy.

The AFC would be expected to lobby hard for the replacement to come from Asia with the UAE, who lost a qualifying playoff to Iraq last November, the obvious choice.

The UAE's only World Cup appearance came at Italia 1990.

The 2026 World Cup, which is also being co-hosted by Mexico and Canada, gets underway on June 11 with Iran scheduled to kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles four days later.