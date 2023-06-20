Tottenham's Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

The Ashes: England's Moeen Ali fined 25 per cent of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
All-rounder pleaded guilty to violating the ICC Code of Conduct after he applied a drying agent on his bowling hand while standing on the boundary line
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe's top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment.
Al Ittihad are keen to sign the South Korea forward for around 50 million pounds ($63.62 million) and are preparing to offer Son a long-term deal worth 25 million pounds per year, British media have reported.
"I have many things to do in the Premier League," Son said on Tuesday after South Korea's 1-1 friendly draw with El Salvador.
"Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."
The Saudi Arabian side have signed Karim Benzema on a three-season deal, worth $165 million according to local media who also report N'Golo Kante is set to sign for the club next from Chelsea.
