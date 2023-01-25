Title race won't affect friendship with Guardiola, says Arteta

The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Arsenal and Manchester City are in a close battle for the Premier League title this season but the north London club's manager, Mikel Arteta, said that will not affect his friendship with his counterpart Pep Guardiola.
Former midfielder Arteta served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager following the exit of Unai Emery.
Arteta's side sit top of the league standings with 50 points after 19 games, five points above second-placed City who have played a game more. The teams will face off at the Etihad Stadium in Friday's fourth-round FA Cup clash.
Asked about how he felt about going head-to-head with Guardiola in the league and FA Cup, Arteta told reporters: "I always hoped this would be the case one day and it is happening this season.
"Obviously that is not going to change any friendship, how important he is in my life and how important he is to my profession.
"We both want to win and defend our clubs the best possible way. That has always been the case since day one."
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches
Tom Kohler-Cadmore scores a breezy unbeaten century
Liverpool edge up to eighth, above Brentford on goal difference but the Blues remain in 10th without an away league win since October