Title race won't affect friendship with Guardiola, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 8:19 PM

Arsenal and Manchester City are in a close battle for the Premier League title this season but the north London club's manager, Mikel Arteta, said that will not affect his friendship with his counterpart Pep Guardiola.

Former midfielder Arteta served as assistant to Guardiola at City from 2016 to 2019 before Arsenal appointed him as manager following the exit of Unai Emery.

Arteta's side sit top of the league standings with 50 points after 19 games, five points above second-placed City who have played a game more. The teams will face off at the Etihad Stadium in Friday's fourth-round FA Cup clash.

Asked about how he felt about going head-to-head with Guardiola in the league and FA Cup, Arteta told reporters: "I always hoped this would be the case one day and it is happening this season.

"Obviously that is not going to change any friendship, how important he is in my life and how important he is to my profession.

"We both want to win and defend our clubs the best possible way. That has always been the case since day one."