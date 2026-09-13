'This is no longer football': Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday that fans who appeared to make chants referencing former teammate Diogo Jota at Ruben Neves during a Saudi Pro League match should be banned from football stadiums for life.

The chants occurred on Saturday during a fixture between Al-Taawoun and Neves' side Al-Hilal in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia. Jota died on July 3, 2025, in a car crash in Zamora, northwestern Spain, along with his brother Andre Silva. A close friend of Jota, Neves was a pallbearer at his funeral.

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Footage filmed from the stands during the match and circulated on social media appeared to show supporters chanting 'Jota'. The shouts attracted the attention of Neves, who pointed to his eye and then up to the sky in response.

In response to an Instagram post showing the footage, Ronaldo commented from his personal account. "The league must take action and punish this kind of fan behaviour," said Ronaldo.

"This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again."

The game finished 6-0 to Al-Hilal, with Neves playing 75 minutes before being substituted.

Reuters has contacted Al-Taawoun and Al-Hilal for comment.