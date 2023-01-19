Ten Hag defiant despite Casemiro's suspension

Cricket icons Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar wish Team India good luck ahead of Hockey World Cup opener
The World Cup will start in India today with hosts taking on Spain in their first game
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was dejected after his team were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Dutchman Ten Hag was on the cusp of becoming the first Manchester United manager since the great Alex Ferguson in 2009 to win 10 successive games as his side led 1-0 at Selhurst Park in the 91st minute.
But Michael Olise curled a stoppage-time free kick into the net to earn the equaliser.
To add to United's woes, influential Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was booked late on for a rash challenge and he will now be suspended for the trip to Arsenal.
"He's a really important player for us and a reason we're in this position," Ten Hag said.
"But last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro. We need to do it again."
Despite the disappointment, United's run of form has lifted them to a position few imagined was possible earlier this season and Ten Hag said the focus was now on Arsenal.
"It happened. You can't change it. We're looking to Arsenal and to make a proper plan. The players have to make sure they're ready. It's fantastic to play such games."
