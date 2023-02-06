Struggling Leeds United sack manager Marsch

The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par
Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch with the team languishing 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Marsch joined Leeds in February 2022, replacing Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa and secured the club's top-flight survival on the final day of last season.
"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.
"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."
Leeds have won only four of their 20 league matches this season with 10 losses and six draws.
The 49-year-old Marsch had a total of 11 victories in his 37 matches in charge and his side last won a league match on Nov. 5 when they beat Bournemouth 4-3.
Marsch has previously coached RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg.
Leeds will play third-placed Manchester United at Old Trafford in the league on Wednesday before facing their rivals again in the reverse fixture on Sunday.
Leeds are level on 18 points with third-bottom Everton and have a game in hand on all the teams around them.
The South African began day three trailing the halfway co-leaders by four shots but carded nine birdies in a sparkling 63 on Saturday to hit the front on 16 under par
Ruti Aga and compatriots Gutemi Shone and Gelete Burka are all targeting the biggest Marathon in the Middle East on February 12
The Dubai Capitals will take on MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
Kieron Pollard's side win by 18 runs to join Desert Vipers and the Gulf Giants in the last four
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
Sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi
The DP World Tour Qualifying School graduate made the most of favourable scoring conditions at Al Hamra Golf Club on Thursday, firing nine birdies
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Grand Slam winners earlier this week in Melbourne, both confirmed for this month’s tennis extravaganza, alongside women’s World No.1 Swiatek