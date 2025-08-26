'Stay humble', Van Dijk tells Liverpool's teenage hero Ngumoha

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said the hard work has only just begun for 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha after his dramatic winning goal rescued the Premier League champions in a 3-2 victory at Newcastle.

Ngumoha became the club's youngest ever goalscorer on his debut after coming off the bench to net in the 100th minute at a frenzied St. James' Park on Monday.

Liverpool had led 2-0 against 10 men thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, either side of Anthony Gordon's red card.

Newcastle were fuelled all night by a sense of anger over Liverpool's pursuit of their star striker Alexander Isak, who was absent due to his desire to leave the club.

The Magpies battled back despite their numerical disadvantage through goals from Bruno Guimaraes and William Osula.

But Ngumoha, who impressed in pre-season for the Reds, finished off a fine Liverpool move deep into stoppage time to make it two wins from two games of their title defence.

"It's a dream debut for him," said Van Dijk.

"I'm very pleased for Rio, I've said it to him already it all starts now, he has to keep working hard and stay humble but definitely have to enjoy this because these nights, you can't take them for granted if you're in his position.

"I'm sure with the players we have he will be back in training and having a hard session tomorrow again."

Van Dijk said the stand-off between the clubs over Isak's future had poured "oil on the fire" of an already typically ferocious atmosphere at St. James' Park.

"We all know it's a difficult place to come. We know there was a lot of oil on the fire this week to get Newcastle fired up," added the Dutch defender.

"What happened tonight was expected and, for us, the disappointing part was that we conceded two set pieces. That shouldn't happen but overall great three points."

Defeat leaves Newcastle with just one point from their opening two games and with a striker problem to resolve before the window closes in a week's time, unless Isak can be convinced to return to Eddie Howe's squad.

"I think a great performance form the players, both first and second half in very different ways," said Howe.

"First half we thought we dominated the game. we were in a great place with just the goal missing. Second half we had a mountain to climb at 2-0 down with 10 men but I thought we controlled the game.

"I thought we were really good and fought our way back unbelievably well but couldn't get over the line to get a point."