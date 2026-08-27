Spurs snap up Man City's Egypt striker Marmoush on season-long loan

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Omar Marmoush from Manchester City on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday, with the deal including an obligation to make the Egypt forward's move permanent next summer.

British media said the obligation to buy is for a guaranteed £50 million ($67.96 million), with £10m more in add-ons.

"It feels amazing to be here. I'm so excited to get started with the team and I can't wait to meet the fans," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

"Tottenham Hotspur is one of the biggest clubs in England, if not the world, and the project was very attractive to me.

"I've spoken with the head coach (Roberto De Zerbi), I loved what he had to say and I'm sure our passion for the game will go very well together."

Marmoush had a tale of two seasons at City, impressing in his debut 2024-25 campaign before finding consistent playing time elusive behind established players including leading striker Erling Haaland in Pep Guardiola's squad last season.

He scored only three goals in 21 Premier League matches for City last term, a far cry from the seven goals in his first half-season at the Etihad Stadium.

De Zerbi, who took over at Spurs in March and helped them avoid relegation, wanted to add forwards to a rebuilt squad after they added midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes plus defender Jan Paul van Hecke for a combined £237 million.

Spurs have also signed Brazilian winger Savio, formerly known as Savinho, from City in a deal reportedly worth around £75 million and a further £10 million in add-ons.

Marmoush is a versatile forward capable of playing centrally or from the left wing, with the Egyptian expected to receive more playing opportunities under De Zerbi at Tottenham.

Spurs have needed more attacking quality after two difficult seasons in which they finished in a lowly 17th place.

Marmoush represented Egypt at the 2026 World Cup, playing five games, albeit without scoring, as they reached the last 16 before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Argentina.

Tottenham got off to a terrible start in their Premier League opener with a 3-0 drubbing at Brentford. They next host Newcastle United on Saturday.