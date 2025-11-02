  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 02, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 05:08 | DXB clear.png30°C

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Newcastle took the lead in the fourth minute, Jacob Murphy scoring to finish off a counter-attack, but that was as good as it got for the listless Magpies

Published: Sun 2 Nov 2025, 9:16 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah: Man arrested for trafficking, illegally trading protected animals

Sharjah: Man arrested for trafficking, illegally trading protected animals

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

West Ham United bounced back from conceding an early goal to beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Sunday to claim their first home victory in the Premier League since beating Leicester City back in February.

Newcastle took the lead in the fourth minute, Jacob Murphy scoring to finish off a counter-attack after West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen hit the woodwork at the other end, but that was as good as it got for the listless Magpies.

Recommended For You

Dubai: Gold prices climb slightly; analysts predict bullish market

Dubai: Gold prices climb slightly; analysts predict bullish market

9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara temple

9 killed in stampede at Andhra Pradesh's Venkateswara temple

UAE: Actor Will Smith to be guest speaker at Sharjah International Book Fair

UAE: Actor Will Smith to be guest speaker at Sharjah International Book Fair

The true cost of Ozempic, Mounjaro and other easy weight-loss fixes

The true cost of Ozempic, Mounjaro and other easy weight-loss fixes

Israel army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

Israel army says Gaza bodies received Friday not hostages

 

Strikes from Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek either side of an own goal by Sven Botman secured West Ham a 3-1 win and finally gave the club's long-suffering fans at the London Stadium something to cheer about with a display full of verve and creativity.

The result left them in 18th place in the table on seven points, five behind Newcastle in 13th.

Bowen looked like he had won a penalty in the 11th minute but a lengthy VAR review showed that Mailck Thiaw got a touch on the ball and the decision was overturned.

Undeterred, Paqueta levelled for the home side with a dipping drive in the 35th minute, and Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side take a rare lead into the break after Newcastle defender Botman turned the ball into his own net in first-half stoppage time.

Without an away win all season, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe made a triple change at the break, replacing attackers Nick Woltemade and Anthony Gordon and defender Emil Krafth with Jacob Ramsey, William Osula and Fabian Schaer, but it made little difference.

West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up but with Newcastle offering so little in attack, it proved not to be costly.

Instead it fell to Soucek to wrap up the three points, bundling the ball home deep into second-half stoppage time to secure West Ham's first win under Espirito Santo and only their second victory of the season.