Special football campaign launched for Saudi National Day

At the heart of the campaign is Saud Abdulhamid – national football hero, and the first Saudi player to join one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, making him an inspiration for all Saudis

Published: Sat 20 Sept 2025, 12:34 PM

This Saudi National Day, FACES Beauty Middle East steps onto the pitch with a bold new campaign, ‘The Beauty-ful Game’, celebrating the shared rituals of beauty and football while honouring Saudi Arabia’s evolving identity on the global stage.

At the heart of the campaign is Saud Abdulhamid – national football hero, and the first Saudi player to join one of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, AS Roma, making him an inspiration for all Saudis.

Saud represents a new era of Saudi talent: confident, disciplined, and proud of his roots, with a vision for the future of Saudi sport and culture that mirrors the Kingdom’s own transformative journey.

“With The Beauty-ful Game, we are proud to highlight Saud Abdulhamid as a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s new generation: ambitious, authentic, and deeply connected to his heritage. Saud’s journey reflects the same values we champion at FACES, celebrating culture while embracing change. This Saudi National Day, we are honoured to stand alongside Saud in showing that beauty is about how you carry your story," says Layan Alhafi, Marketing Director at FACES.