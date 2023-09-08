UAE

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England

By AP

Published: Fri 8 Sep 2023, 4:21 PM

Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday.

Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

