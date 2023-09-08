Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

The Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games said initiative joins the actions of France to fight against online harassment of drivers, officials, and others in the motorsport industry
Spanish state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Luis Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country’s prosecutors’ office said Friday.
Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.
ALSO READ:
The Minister for Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games said initiative joins the actions of France to fight against online harassment of drivers, officials, and others in the motorsport industry
Dubai based Adrian Meronk misses out on Captain’s Pick for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 showpiece in Italy
The last edition of the Games was a huge success which saw over 5000 male and female students from 150 government and private schools in action
Fans can choose from a variety of experiences to enjoy at the year-ending spectacle at Dubai's Sevens Stadium
Rubiales has stood firm in refusing to stand down from his post "because of a little consensual kiss", provoking widespread indignation
The day’s best Gross score came from Scott Hutton (EGF) with 32 gross points while the Ladies Seniors Division was won by Jung Hee Lee (Al Hamra)
The +1 handicapper shoots 67 Gross as Calum Mills takes runner-up spot
UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Jumeirah Golf Estates attracts full field of 104 golfers hoping to qualify for the UAE National Finals at Abu Dhabi Golf Club