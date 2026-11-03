Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel dies at 30 after goalkeeper collision

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 12:57 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision during a match, the Spanish second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

Recommended For You

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for November 2026 announced

US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

 

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the striker in the chest with his knee.

Medical staff treated the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump reiterates threat to resume strikes against Iran

2

US struck Iran's Qeshm Island, Wall Street Journal reports

3

Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US?

4

Houthi media renew threats against Saudi Arabia airspace, Aramco

5

Dubai to introduce smart monitoring system for delivery bikes; mandatory from 2027