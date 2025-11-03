Spalletti bidding to revive Juve ahead of Sporting visit in Champions League

Luciano Spalletti begins his Champions League salvage operation with Juventus on Tuesday night as the Italians face Sporting Lisbon in search of a first win in Europe this season.

Former Italy coach Spalletti got off to a winning start with his new team on Saturday with a 2-1 success at Cremonese in which his touch could already be seen after less than two days in charge.

Juve looked more threatening in the first half in Cremona than they had in most of their fixtures before Igor Tudor's sacking on Monday, and Spalletti managed to plug a yawning defensive gap by selecting Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in three-man defence.

It was the sort of unorthodox move which has the been the hallmark of Spalletti's long and eventful coaching career, right back to making Francesco Totti a "false nine" years before Pep Guardiola did the same with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

"It's the team that counts and not the individual. If you create a good rapport with everyone and they all feel the same way, then one day you wake up and feel like you've moved up a level,” Spalletti said on Saturday.

"You have to be brave, we are not in a situation where nobody is watching us. Either you play it the right way or you have to step aside."

Taking over Juventus is a chance for Spalletti, a hugely accomplished and influential coach, to rehabilitate his reputation after his nightmare period in charge of Italy which he called a "scar" after he was sacked in June.

And Juve fans are hoping that he can recreate the magic of his two years at Napoli, when he ended a 33-year wait for a Serie A title and earned himself the chance to coach the national team.

Now 66, Spalletti has always been an odd character even within the volatile confines of Italian football, and his spiky personality has caused run-ins with key players.

Rebuilding reputations

He famously fell out with Totti during his second spell at Roma nearly a decade ago, when he was frequently criticised by media, fans and Totti himself for not playing an ageing icon nearing retirement.

And in his next job at Inter Milan he had a months-long public spat with star striker Mauro Icardi, during which the Argentine's model wife (and agent) Wanda Nara would routinely harangue Spalletti during her regular appearances on a football chat show.

Reports of Spalletti clashing with his players also dogged his time as Italy boss, and he cannot afford another training ground bust-up in what could be his last big job.

"What's important is establishing relationships with the players, that's what I've always done," said Spalletti after Saturday's win.

"Let's hope I manage to do that here seeing as I didn't with the national team."

Spalletti has a near blank slate to work with as Juve have just two points from their first three Champions League matches and sit 25th, inside the elimination zone.

But he had to do without star player Kenan Yildiz and starting centre-back Lloyd Kelly at Cremonese, with neither player certain of being fit for Tuesday night.

Turkey playmaker Yildiz has a knee niggle which caused him to be left out of Saturday's match while Kelly has hurt his back, adding to the list of injured Juve defenders which already included Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer.

That crisis was what pushed Spalletti to move Koopmeiners to defence, while the goalscoring performances from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso on Saturday suggest he may have a trick or two up his sleeve in his bid to revive Italian football's Old Lady.