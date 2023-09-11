Spain's football chief Luis Rubiales announces resignation after kiss scandal

All-rounder Ben Stokes scores 52 on his return to the game but hosts head into second match at Southampton on Sunday needing to produced something special
Spanish football federation chief Luis Rubiales, engulfed in a scandal over allegations he gave an unsolicited kiss to a player on the women's World Cup team last month, said on Sunday he will resign from his position as president.
Rubiales announced his resignation in a statement.
A Spanish prosecutor filed a complaint with the High Court against Rubiales last week for sexual assault and coercion over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso.
Rubiales had also been suspended for three months from all football activities by FIFA pending an investigation by soccer's world governing body into his actions after Spain clinched their World Cup victory in Sydney on Aug. 20.
"After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales said in his statement.
"Insisting on waiting and clinging...is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return," he added.
He said he had also stepped down as a vice president of European soccer body UEFA.
Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual but the case has sparked outrage among players and many in wider Spanish society.
He appeared to continue to defend his version of events.
"I have faith in the truth and I am going to do everything in my power to make it prevail," he said.
