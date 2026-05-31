Spain star Yamal admits he feared missing World Cup

Spanish national team star Lamine Yamal admitted Sunday he had been "afraid" of missing the World Cup because of the hamstring injury he is still recovering from.

The 18-year-old suffered the injury as he scored a penalty for Barcelona against Celta Vigo on April 22.

"Internally I was praying it was nothing, that it was just cramp or something like that, because the World Cup was very close and I knew that a hamstring injury is never a short-term thing," said the winger to the Spanish football federation's own media outlet.

"I was afraid it might be serious and, above all, that even if it wasn't serious, I could suffer a setback and end up missing the World Cup."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is hopeful he will have him available for La Roja's opening game at the World Cup against Cape Verde on June 15.

On Sunday, the player warmed up with his team-mates in Spain's first training session before heading to work in the gym.

"It's also true that it helps knowing you're going to play a World Cup, so mentally it's like you haven't played a single game all season, and I'm really eager to make my debut (at the tournament)," he added.

Yamal, who starred as Spain won Euro 2024 in Germany, said the World Cup is the "biggest thing" in football and he has dreamt "a thousand times" about lifting the trophy.

If Yamal does not make the first match he is expected to play some part against Saudi Arabia in the second on June 21, and Uruguay on June 27 in the other Group H fixtures.