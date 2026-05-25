Spain leave out Real Madrid players as Barcelona dominate World Cup squad

European champions Spain will travel to next month's World Cup with plenty of Barcelona swagger but no-one from Real Madrid after manager Luis de la Fuente named a 26-man squad on Monday built around eight players from the Catalan club.

It is the first time since 1950 that Spain will go to a World Cup without a Real Madrid player in their squad, a striking absence for the 15-times Champions League winners as De la Fuente prepares to lead one of the tournament favourites.

Defenders Dean Huijsen and Dani Carvajal were among the Real Madrid names to miss out, leaving Barcelona to provide the spine of a team chasing Spain's second World Cup title after their 2010 triumph in South Africa.

De la Fuente played down the absence of the club's players, preferring to highlight those who are in the squad.

"I'm the manager and I don't look at where the players come from. They're national team players; I don't look at one club or another. I don't have the same local bias that a fan might have. All I want is for these players to feel proud to represent the national team," De la Fuente told reporters.

Barcelona's contingent includes Joan Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, while seven players called up are based in the Premier League.

"Excitement is the key word. Passion," De la Fuente said.

"The reaction of people all over Spain - adults and children alike - is that they are fully behind the national team. It is an honour for me to represent the national team."

Arsenal provide three of Spain's Premier League-based players in goalkeeper David Raya and midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, while Manchester City's Rodri gives De la Fuente a commanding presence in midfield.

The coach also addressed the injury concern regarding Yamal and Nico Williams, who will arrive at the tournament nursing hamstring issues.

"We're very relaxed. Barring any setbacks, we'll have everyone available from the very first match. We're in close contact with the clubs' medical teams," he said.

"We'll call on them when we deem it appropriate. I'd like to reiterate that we'll have everyone in top form and we'll be able to enjoy watching them in the tournament."

Spain will arrive at the World Cup carrying the confidence of their European Championship triumph in Germany two years ago, but with the weight of expectation from a passionate fanbase.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Joan Garcia (Barcelona)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Bilbao), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Arsenal), Gavi (Barcelona), Pedri (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Victor Munoz (Osasuna), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Borja Iglesias (Celta).