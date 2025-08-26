Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his players' mental fortitude after their 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Monday, saying his team had shown the kind of mentality needed to get results in difficult places.

With the match unfolding in the shadow of Newcastle's dispute with striker Alexander Isak, who was reportedly the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.60 million) bid from Liverpool this month, the Premier League champions endured a roller-coaster evening at a white-hot St James' Park.

Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead against a Newcastle side reduced to 10 men following Anthony Gordon's first-half red card, but were rescued by a 100th-minute winner from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.

"Winning away at Newcastle then you definitely need to have quality, especially in an atmosphere like this," the Dutchman told reporters. "Not football quality because that's not what we showed today — apart from the last goal we scored.

"That looked a little bit like what I see on a daily basis on the training ground. But to have the mentality to fight here in such a hostile stadium, that is definitely something you also need if you want to compete in the end.

"Winning is something else but at least competing you definitely need to have this mentality — and that's what we showed."