Slot enjoys perfect Anfield start as Liverpool ease past Brentford

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal against Brentford. — Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 9:48 PM

Arne Slot enjoyed a winning bow as Liverpool boss at Anfield with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scoring in a 2-0 win over Brentford on Sunday.

The Reds join Manchester City, Arsenal and Brighton as the only sides with maximum points from two games of the new Premier League season.

Tougher tests lie ahead of Slot in his daunting task of succeeding Jurgen Klopp, starting with a visit to Manchester United next weekend.

But the early signs are positive for the Dutchman as his side are yet to concede and showcased their wealth of attacking options, spearheaded by Salah.

Slot is expected to instill a more possession-focused approach than the one adopted by Klopp in his near nine years in charge.

However, Liverpool's opener was straight out of the Klopp copybook.

From a Brentford corner, Salah released Diogo Jota, who timed his pass perfectly into Diaz to charge through on goal and fire into the top corner on 13 minutes.

Thereafter there were only flashes of the football Slot is hoping to bring in the first half.

Brentford were again missing Ivan Toney, who is expected to leave the club before Friday's transfer deadline.

But the Bees still posed a threat without the England striker and should have levelled 10 minutes into the second half.

Nathan Collins met Mathias Jensen's enticing cross with a bullet header that Alisson Becker did brilliantly to parry.

That warning awoke Liverpool from their slumber early in the second period.

Collins made a goal-saving block moments later to deny Jota turning in Alexander-Arnold's low cross.

Vitaly Janelt was next to get a vital foot in to prevent Salah rounding off a slick team move.