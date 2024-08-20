Simeone sees glints of hope in Atletico's disappointing start to season

The Dubai-born professional aims to stay aggressive after shooting a five-birdie 67 to be in Tied 3rd in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said he spotted good points in his side's performance despite the disappointing 2-2 draw at Villarreal that kicked off their La Liga season on Monday.
Atletico had to fight back twice in the first half to rescue a point at Villarreal, who made the most of their rivals' mistakes in defence.
Arnaut Danjuma easily beat Atletico defender Axel Witsel to score Villarreal's opener and a bad mistake by goalkeeper Jan Oblak led to an own goal from Atleti captain Koke 19 minutes later.
"We played a good game. We had individual situations that we have to improve but as a collective effort the team played well, but we conceded goals we could have avoided," Simeone told Movistar Plus.
"(The) thing is, in the few chances they had in attack we were toothless and conceded two goals in isolated plays. But I saw good things and details that make the difference throughout the year."
Simeone said he was satisfied with the debut of his blockbuster signing Julian Alvarez, who came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of the game but had little impact.
Argentine Alvarez joined Atletico only a week ago after Manchester City agreed a deal of more than 75 million euros ($83.13 million) to part with the versatile 24-year-old forward.
"Julian is gradually getting to know the club and his teammates and understanding the system that we are going to play so we are hopeful we'll be able to (appreciate) all the great things he has to offer soon enough," Simeone said.
The manager also confirmed that Joao Felix's absence on Monday was due to "the transfer market", after British and Spanish media reported that Atletico had a deal in place to send the Portuguese forward to Chelsea.
"Soon you will know what I have already been told," Simeone said with a laugh when he was asked about Felix.
ALSO READ:
The Dubai-born professional aims to stay aggressive after shooting a five-birdie 67 to be in Tied 3rd in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event
Father of blind golf says he will always help to promote disabled golfers and is pushing for a Paralympic place
Ayesha Al Mehairi hopes to deliver a strong performance in Paris
Players will look to secure their positions in the standings, aiming for the top spots while also trying to avoid the Drop Zone
She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit last week
The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption