Shabab Al Ahli-Al Ain match in Dubai: Skip cars, take metro to Rashid Stadium

Dubai residents and football fans heading to Rashid Stadium for today’s highly anticipated Shabab Al Ahli versus Al Ain clash can commute conveniently to the location through the Dubai Metro.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised fans to plan their journeys in advance, as parking near the stadium is expected to be limited due to the high turnout.

To save time and avoid the stress of finding parking, spectators are encouraged to take the Metro directly to Stadium Metro Station, located just a short walk from Rashid Stadium.

“Dubai Metro is your easiest and smoothest way to get to the Shabab Al Ahli vs. Al Ain match at Rashid Stadium,” RTA advised spectators on their official social media channels. “Save time and skip the hassle of looking for parking by taking the Metro directly to Stadium Metro Station, and enjoy the match.”

The RTA also reminded commuters to check Metro operating hours to ensure a seamless trip. Full details can be found on the official RTA website: http://rta.ae.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai is going head to head with Al-Ain starting on September 25 at 5.25pm. The match is a part of the Pro League. Currently, Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai rank 2nd, while Al-Ain hold 1st position.